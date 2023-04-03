Mathes Company Inc. Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BA traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,521. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

