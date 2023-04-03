Mathes Company Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,641,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after buying an additional 42,076 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,126,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 871,420 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 785,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 389,709 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 29.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 658,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 148,953 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,275. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $16.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

