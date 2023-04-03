Mathes Company Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,225 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $121.43. 1,364,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,501,496. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

