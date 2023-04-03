Mathes Company Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.8% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 515.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 23,726.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 788,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,247,000 after acquiring an additional 567,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,791 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Trading Down 1.5 %

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.34. 481,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

