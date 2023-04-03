Maxim Group Boosts SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Price Target to $10.00

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SCYX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

SCYX stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

