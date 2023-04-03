Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Altria Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 34,055 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.15. 1,456,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,394,918. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

