Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 105 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.86. The stock had a trading volume of 108,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,701. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.26. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

