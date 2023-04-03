Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,992,559. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

