Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $4.24 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 71,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,707,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.61. 21,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,050. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $280.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.49 and a 200-day moving average of $218.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

