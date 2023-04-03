Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,169,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $56.12.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

