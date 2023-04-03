Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 53,497 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,497 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,455,000 after acquiring an additional 341,384 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.59. The company had a trading volume of 308,149 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.35. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

