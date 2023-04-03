McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of MGRC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.88. 61,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,579. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $111.70. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.39.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGRC shares. Sidoti raised McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $51,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,662. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $51,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $275,210.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,808.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,470 shares of company stock worth $1,046,816 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.