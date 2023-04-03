McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $356.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $356.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.58.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.