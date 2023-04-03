mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

mCloud Technologies Price Performance

MCLD opened at $0.32 on Thursday. mCloud Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

