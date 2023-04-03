Metahero Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $21.58 million and approximately $892,333.39 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009617 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019624 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.