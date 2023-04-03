MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCPT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,016,000 after purchasing an additional 364,650 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 703,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.76. 135,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

