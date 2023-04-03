MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cavco Industries worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 31.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCO traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $312.01. 27,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.47 and a 12 month high of $318.00.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 11.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

