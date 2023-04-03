MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.58. 329,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,959. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,408.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,009 shares of company stock worth $18,135,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

