MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in FirstCash by 49.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCFS. Barclays cut their price objective on FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.38. 59,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,483. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.79. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.18.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 55,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $4,862,327.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,768,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,379,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 455,512 shares of company stock valued at $40,793,928 in the last ninety days. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

