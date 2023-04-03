MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,647,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,600,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ODP by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,692,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,189,000 after acquiring an additional 287,670 shares during the period. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the 1st quarter valued at $9,166,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the 1st quarter valued at $7,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,289.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

ODP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.89. 125,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $53.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. ODP had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

