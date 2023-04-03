MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 532 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth $805,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $7,641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of HLNE stock traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $71.86. The company had a trading volume of 136,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,857. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $81.23.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.