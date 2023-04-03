MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,962 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHO traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.68. 1,281,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,065. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Compass Point cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

