MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRRM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 68.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,726,769.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,289,500. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

VRRM traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 245,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,127. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.19. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Verra Mobility’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

Recommended Stories

