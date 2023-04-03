Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a market cap of $24.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.18. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $24.18.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
