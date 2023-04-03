MGO One Seven LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,701 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,122,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,174 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,167,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.21. 120,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,324. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.