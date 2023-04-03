MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $92.25. 1,176,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,726. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $204.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.61%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

