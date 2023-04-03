MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,215,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,056. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $186.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.33.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

