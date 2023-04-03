MGO One Seven LLC Sells 52,914 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,914 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.46. 624,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,217. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.