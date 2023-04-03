MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,260 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.09. 112,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,399. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.12.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

