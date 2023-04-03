Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 254,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after buying an additional 190,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,555,000 after buying an additional 48,123 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,006,000 after buying an additional 70,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $58.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,945,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,375,879. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

