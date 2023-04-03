Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.00

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBPFF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Investec started coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 169 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.24) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.