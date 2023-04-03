Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,109,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna Stock Performance

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $1,821,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,267,209 shares in the company, valued at $412,972,119.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,302.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $1,821,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,267,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,972,119.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 532,337 shares of company stock worth $88,519,832. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.56. 1,194,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,604. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.29 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

