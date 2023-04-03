Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Monro Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Monro stock opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Monro’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monro will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monro

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Monro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Articles

