Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Raises Dividend to $1.35 Per Share

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Movado Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 50.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MOV opened at $28.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57. Movado Group has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $644.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.27 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Movado Group news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $92,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $92,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Movado Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Movado Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Movado Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

