MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €243.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €243.00 ($261.29) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($301.08) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($256.99) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($256.99) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MTX stock opened at €230.60 ($247.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €228.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €201.62. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a one year high of €236.20 ($253.98). The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.