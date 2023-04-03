Nano (XNO) Trading Up 0% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00003090 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $114.75 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,870.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.43 or 0.00331626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.53 or 0.00568805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00073680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.07 or 0.00455919 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.