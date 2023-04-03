Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.6% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 284,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.68. 6,248,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,156,131. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

