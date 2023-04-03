Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for 0.9% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 64,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

PBD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.53. 4,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.31 million, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.