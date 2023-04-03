Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.65. The company had a trading volume of 176,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
