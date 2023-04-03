Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.65. The company had a trading volume of 176,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.