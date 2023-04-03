Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 53,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,743. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $791.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Insider Activity at Chefs’ Warehouse

In related news, Director Katherine Oliver purchased 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,480.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

Further Reading

