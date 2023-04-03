Needham & Company LLC Trims I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Target Price to $24.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 266,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,947. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. I-Mab has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $19.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in I-Mab by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in I-Mab by 4,842.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 113,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in I-Mab by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in I-Mab by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

