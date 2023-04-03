Needham & Company LLC Trims I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Target Price to $24.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
IMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
I-Mab Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 266,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,947. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. I-Mab has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $19.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab
About I-Mab
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on I-Mab (IMAB)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.