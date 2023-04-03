Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Netlist Stock Up 0.8 %
Netlist stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. Netlist has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $890.96 million, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.22.
Netlist Company Profile
