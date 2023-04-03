Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Netlist Stock Up 0.8 %

Netlist stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. Netlist has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $890.96 million, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.