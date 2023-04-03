Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock remained flat at $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. 144,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,815. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $5.05.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
