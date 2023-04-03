Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock remained flat at $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. 144,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,815. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 236,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

