NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NXGPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($68.80) to GBX 6,000 ($73.72) in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,100 ($74.95) to GBX 6,550 ($80.48) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NEXT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised NEXT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6,464.29.

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NXGPF stock opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.16. NEXT has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $68.30.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

