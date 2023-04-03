NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Cut to $8.90

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $10.00 to $8.90 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.49.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NEX stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,356,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,832. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,628 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

