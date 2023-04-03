Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Update

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 237,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 679.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFRTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS EFRTF remained flat at $6.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $11.10.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.