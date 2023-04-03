NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.78. 27,568,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 44,971,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NIO. China Renaissance cut their price objective on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in NIO by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in NIO by 637.9% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in NIO by 988.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

