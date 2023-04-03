NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.78. 27,568,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 44,971,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NIO. China Renaissance cut their price objective on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.
NIO Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
