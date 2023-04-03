NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark dropped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.75.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

NWH.UN traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 552,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,216. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$8.32 and a one year high of C$13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.