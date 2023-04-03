Oasis Network Reaches Market Cap of $342.13 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $342.13 million and approximately $37.75 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,808.76 or 0.06489872 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00061208 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00021230 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017703 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05787202 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $21,921,914.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.