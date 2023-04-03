Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OCUP opened at $3.75 on Friday. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 328,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 4.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.